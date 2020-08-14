Kentucky medical center breaks ground on children's hospital

Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center broke ground Aug. 14 on its children's hospital, according to local news station WYMT.

The Pikeville Medical Center Children's Hospital & Pediatric Clinic, first announced in 2018, will be constructed in two phases. The first includes the relocation and expansion of its pediatric clinic. The second is an inpatient hospital for children.

The hospital will be on the second floor of the medical center's May Tower.

"We have spent several years working to find ways to better serve our pediatric patients," said Aaron Crum, MD, the medical center's senior vice president, CMO and assistant CEO. "The PMC Children’s Hospital will be the first and only children's hospital in our region, helping to fill the existing gap in pediatric care. We couldn't be more excited to get started."

