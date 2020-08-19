8 health systems opening new hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them since Aug. 1:

1. McLeod Health plans new hospital in South Carolina

McLeod Health, a seven-hospital system in Florence, S.C., plans to build a hospital in Horry County.

2. Construction of $200M Northwest Indiana hospital to begin in September

Construction on a $200 million Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, Ind., is slated to begin in September.

3. Kentucky medical center breaks ground on children's hospital

Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center broke ground Aug. 14 on a children's hospital.

4. South Florida Baptist Hospital getting new $326M facility

After renovating its South Florida Baptist Hospital a dozen times, BayCare will build a new hospital less than 4 miles from its location in Plant City, Fla.

5. Judge OKs MUSC's $325M hospital as rival systems mull next move

Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina can move forward with its plan to build a $325 million hospital in Berkeley County, a judge from the South Carolina administrative law court has ruled.

6. Indiana University Health to build $1.6B hospital

Indiana University Health plans to build a $1.6 billion hospital in downtown Indianapolis, the organization announced Aug. 5.

7. Kindred, Dignity partner to build, operate another Arizona rehab hospital

Dignity Health Arizona and Kindred Healthcare have entered into a joint venture to build and operate an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the Phoenix area.

8. NewYork-Presbyterian opens hospital for women and newborns

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian opened its hospital for women and newborns Aug. 2.

More articles on capital projects:

UC Irvine Health to build $221M advanced care facility

13 hospital construction projects costing $1B or more

Chicago's makeshift COVID-19 hospital cost $1.7M per patient



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.