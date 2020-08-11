South Florida Baptist Hospital getting new $326M facility

After renovating its South Florida Baptist Hospital a dozen times, BayCare will build a new hospital less than 4 miles from its location in Plant City, Fla.

"After 67 years, we have run out of room to expand the hospital on its present site," South Florida Baptist Hospital President Karen Kerr said in a news release.

Construction is expected to begin next summer and take about 30 months, costing about $326 million. Patient care at the current hospital will not be disrupted.

The hospital, which opened in 1953, employs nearly 800. More than 250 physicians also work in the facility. Those numbers will remain about the same at the new hospital.

