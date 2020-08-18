Construction of $200M Northwest Indiana hospital to begin in September

Construction on a $200 million Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, Ind., is slated to begin in September, according to The Times of Northwest Indiana.

The first phase of construction includes building service infrastructure for the site, including a ring road and drainage system.

The project was approved by the city's planning commission in February.

Although design plans have not been finalized, the hospital is expected to be modeled after Franciscan Health's hospital in Michigan City, Ind., which opened in 2019. The Michigan City facility has 123 private rooms, an outpatient center and emergency department.

