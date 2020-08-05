Indiana University Health to build $1.6B hospital

Indiana University Health plans to build a $1.6 billion hospital in downtown Indianapolis, the organization announced Aug. 5.

Upon completion of the hospital, expected in 2026, operations of two IU Health adult hospitals in Indianapolis will be consolidated.

IU Health said that by combining operations of IU Health Methodist and at IU Health University Hospital, the organization will eliminate costly duplication of high-acuity services.

Preliminary plans call for an expanded hospital campus just south of IU Health Methodist's campus. IU Health plans to build three distinct towers, which would hold up to 576 private patient beds as well as space for outpatient care and medical education.



In addition to the towers, the new campus would have a rooftop helipad, enclosed walkways connecting the buildings and a parking garage.

When the new hospital is complete, IU Health said it will begin significant renovations at the existing Methodist Hospital complex. The renovated building will be integrated into the larger medical campus.

"The time has come to move ahead on this transformative project to revitalize our downtown facilities," said Dennis Murphy, president and CEO of IU Health. "It has taken us several years to imagine, analyze and decide how best to proceed. Together with city officials, neighbors and other partners, we are designing a campus with a destination hospital to provide state-of-the-art care for future generations of Hoosiers."

IU Health said the new project is the largest investment the organization has made toward making Indiana one of the healthiest states.

It must secure a zoning change from the city of Indianapolis for the 44-acre expansion.

