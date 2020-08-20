UPMC to finish $87.5M expansion in November

UPMC Pinnacle, based in Harrisburg, Pa., will finish a $87.5 million expansion at its hospital in Hampden Township in November, according to the Carlisle Sentinel.

The project at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore includes adding 54 beds, 12 cardiac catheterization bays and three operating rooms.

The hospital also is expanding its emergency department by 8,000 square feet, adding seven private emergency exam rooms and a triage room.

Construction on the project began in January 2019.

