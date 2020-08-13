13 hospital projects costing $1 billion or more

Since Jan. 1, 13 hospitals and health systems announced, advanced or completed expansion and renovation projects with price tags of $1 billion or more.

1. Indiana University Health plans to build a $1.6 billion hospital in downtown Indianapolis, the organization announced Aug. 5.

2. Cleveland-based MetroHealth topped off its new hospital tower Aug. 3. The tower, which will sit on a 52-acre campus, is part of a $1 billion campus transformation plan.

3. UC San Francisco plans to construct by 2030 a $1.5 billion replacement hospital on its Parnassus Heights campus. The hospital on July 7 selected the architects for the hospital.



4. Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center has paused some capital projects amid the coronavirus pandemic but remains committed to building its $2 billion inpatient tower.

5. Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope purchased a 190,000-square-foot building and 11 acres of land as part of a $1 billion investment in a new hospital and cancer research center in Irvine, Calif.

6. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is planning to build a 22-story patient tower. The tower is expected to open in 2027 at a cost of $1.9 billion.

7. UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif., plans to invest $1.9 billion in expansion and renovation projects over the next 10 years. Some of the largest projects in the 10-year development plan include a 1.15-million-square-foot addition for a satellite campus in Sacramento, a 800,000-square-foot hospital tower and a 57,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center.

8. A state planning council approved in February Mount Sinai Health System's plan to invest $1 billion in facility upgrades and expansions in downtown New York City.

9. Medford, Ore.-based Asante Health System plans to invest $1 billion in network renovation and construction projects.

10. A planning group for Seattle-based Harborview Medical Center recommended $1.74 billion in upgrades for the hospital. Area residents are slated to vote on the proposed measure in November.

11. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Healthcare System plans to invest about $1 billion on upgrades and expansions to create the next-generation healthcare system.

12. Mass General Brigham in Boston, formerly Partners HealthCare, announced during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco in January that it plans to spend $6.1 billion on capital projects to expand into New England and abroad in the next five years. Mass General Health said May 15 that management will cut its planned capital expenditures by about 50 percent in fiscal year 2020, a reduction of about $550 million in spending.



13. Brooklyn (N.Y.) Hospital Center is planning to invest $1.2 billion to redevelop its main campus in Brooklyn.

