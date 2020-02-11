Oregon health system plans $1B in expansions

Medford, Ore.-based Asante Health System plans to invest $1 billion in renovation and construction projects across its network.

The largest project is a $420 million addition to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. The hospital will add a 323,600-square-foot patient pavilion, which is expected to open in 2023.

The health system also plans to expand its behavioral health unit and renovate its emergency department at Asante Rouge Regional and to build an 80,000-square-foot, $64 million standalone cancer center in Medford.

Its Spears Cancer Center on the campus of Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass, Ore., also will be expanded by 21,000 square feet. The cost is estimated at $12 million with completion expected by 2021.

"The demand for inpatient and outpatient health care services is growing as the population increases, especially among residents 65 years and older," said Scott Kelly, Asante president and CEO. "As the local health system, we have an obligation to provide the latest facilities, technology and procedures to the people who live in the nine counties of Southern Oregon and Northern California that we serve."

The health system said it plans to spend the money over a 10-year period.

