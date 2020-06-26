Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center pausing some projects, including $2B hospital tower

Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center has paused some capital projects amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Columbus Business First.

The medical center is continuing construction on its massive outpatient complex in Columbus, Ohio, which is set to open next year.

However, Ohio State has paused projects like its interdisciplinary research and education building and a $2 billion, 840-bed hospital tower.

The medical center did not seek trustee approval this month for the next stage of its 840-bed inpatient tower, which aims to replace some hospital rooms in other buildings, according to the report.

Despite the pause on the capital projects, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said it's finances are bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic due to federal stimulus funds and returning patient volumes.



The medical center made some cuts to help offset some revenue losses, like suspending travel and targeting supply chain inefficiencies. However, it didn't need to trim jobs or furlough employees.

Medical center officials are predicting an operating income of $210 million through May.

