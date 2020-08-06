MetroHealth's $1B campus transformation: 4 things to know

Cleveland-based MetroHealth topped off the new hospital tower on its 52-acre campus Aug. 3. The tower is part of a nearly $1 billion campus transformation plan, according to the Cleveland Business Journal.

Here are four things to know about the project:

1. MetroHealth broke ground in 2019 on the new hospital, which has 25 acres of green space around it.

2. The hospital, on schedule to be completed in 2022, is part of a nearly $1 billion plan to replace functionally obsolete buildings and create more green space at the health system's facilities, according to the Cleveland Business Journal.

3. MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros, MD, and thousands of employees signed the final piece of structural steel for the hospital tower. "In construction, as in life, it's always important to mark and celebrate milestones, so even in a pandemic we wanted to make sure we took a moment to acknowledge reaching the goal of completing the steel framework of the new hospital," Dr. Boutros said in an Aug. 3 blog post.

4. The old hospital is slated to be demolished in fall 2022, according to a campus transformation timeline.

