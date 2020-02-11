Mount Sinai Health System gets state OK on $1B campus upgrade

A state planning council has approved Mount Sinai Health System's plan to invest $1 billion in facility upgrades and expansions in downtown New York City, according to Politico.

The New York City-based health system plans to build a replacement facility for Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital and a behavioral health center. It also plans to upgrade the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary.

The health system earmarked $600 million of the investment to build the replacement hospital. The replacement facility, which will house 70 beds and an emergency room, will be two blocks from its existing Manhattan location.



The behavioral health center is expected to cost $140 million and house 135 beds.



The New York state Public Health and Health Planning Council approved the plan this week.

