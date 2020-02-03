Main Line Health plans $327M hospital modernization

Philadelphia-based Main Line Health plans to invest $327 million to upgrade Riddle Hospital in Media, Pa., according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The modernization project includes building a new patient pavilion and transforming the existing hospital's shared patient rooms into private rooms.

The new patient pavilion will house 10 new operating rooms, imaging facilities and a hospital pharmacy.



Renovations will include creating a 13-bed intensive care unit and demolishing two older sections of the hospital to make room for new parking.

When the projects are completed, Riddle's inpatient capacity will drop from 193 beds to 174 beds, according to the report.



The plan needs approval from Middle Township in Delaware County.

