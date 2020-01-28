9 systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans to build facilities since Jan 1:

1. Atrium breaks ground on $116M Charlotte hospital

Atrium Health broke ground Jan. 23 on its $116 million hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

2. Baptist Health to build $200M Florida hospital

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health will build a $200 million, full-service hospital on its campus in Fleming Island, Fla.

3. Novant to build $154M hospital in Charlotte

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health will build a $154 million hospital in Charlotte, N.C., after securing approval from the city council.

4. Intermountain plans $500M investment in pediatrics, including new children's hospital

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare plans to invest $500 million to support pediatric-specific projects across its network.

5. Baylor Scott and White opens hospital in Austin

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health opened its first hospital in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 15.

6. Tennessee systems open joint 60-bed behavioral health hospital

TriStar Health and Maury Regional Medical Center have opened their 60-bed behavioral health hospital.

7. Valley Baptist Health System opens microhospital

Harlingen, Texas-based Valley Baptist Health System has opened a microhospital in Weslaco, Texas, and plans to open several more in the state.

8. Florida health systems open $152M jointly owned hospital

Two Florida-based health systems have opened their joint $152.7 million hospital in Deltona, Fla.

9. Orlando Health acquires orthopedic practice, plans $250M downtown hospital

Orlando (Fla.) Health plans to build a $250 million orthopedic hospital on its downtown campus after acquiring Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic for an undisclosed sum.

