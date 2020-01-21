Intermountain plans $500M investment in pediatrics, including new children's hospital

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare plans to invest $500 million to support pediatric-specific projects across its network.

One of the projects includes constructing a new children's hospital in Lehi, Utah. It will be the second Primary Children's Hospital campus to serve the state.

The new Primary Children's Hospital will be five stories and have 66 beds. It will offer emergency, behavioral health and surgical services and intensive care.

In addition, the system will invest in the existing Primary Children's Hospital by expanding its neonatal intensive care unit and cancer treatment center.

Intermountain plans to provide $250 million to implement its plan and is looking to raise the other $250 million through philanthropy.

The investment into pediatric healthcare already has spurred a gift of $50 million from Gail Miller, a Utah business woman.

More articles on facilities management:

Dartmouth-Hitchcock's $130M patient tower plan advances

Tennessee systems open joint 60-bed behavioral health hospital

Florida bill would lift limits on specialty hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.