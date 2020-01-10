Detroit hospital gets state funds for repairs after fire

Detroit Receiving Hospital, part of Detroit Medical Center, will receive funding from the state of Michigan to repair damage caused by a fire and its sprinkler system, according to the Detroit News.

All eight operating rooms of the hospital suffered water damage after the sprinkler system was set off to extinguish the fire.

The fire itself ignited in a single unoccupied operating room last weekend, according to the report.

"Fortunately, no patients were in surgery in any OR," Brian Taylor, a spokesman for the Detroit Medical Center, told the News. "Our staff responded quickly, and the fire was extinguished in minutes. Three patients in pre and postop areas were safely evacuated. We are working collaboratively with [state officials] to address the area impacted."

The hospital filed an emergency certificate of need request for $100,000 with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

More articles on facilities management:

Baylor Scott & White to open its first Austin hospital this month

'This is survival': Brooklyn hospital CEO on $1.2B redevelopment plan

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center to open $244M tower Jan. 14

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.