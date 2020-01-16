Baylor Scott and White opens hospital in Austin

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health opened its first hospital in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 15.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Austin is the health system's eighth hospital in a five-county area of Central Texas. The Austin hospital campus is also home to a multispecialty medical clinic.

"This medical center and clinic highlight our commitment to bring comprehensive care services to the Austin community in one convenient location," Jay Fox, president of Baylor Scott & White Health – Austin/Round Rock Region, said in a news release. "It is because of the community's support and collaboration that we are now able to serve their healthcare needs through this facility."

With 50 hospitals, including two flagship academic medical centers, Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest nonprofit health system in Texas.

