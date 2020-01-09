Dignity Health unveils details of $320M California replacement hospital

Dignity Health unveiled more details this week about its its $320 million replacement hospital in Elk Grove, Calif., according to ABC 10.

The new hospital will be part of a 30-acre campus that now houses Dignity Health medical offices. Building the 200,000-square-foot, 100-bed hospital will be part of the first phase of the project.

Dignity Health said it plans to employ 1,250 full-time workers and 400 affiliated medical staff at the new hospital.

After the hospital is built, Dignity Health said it will close Methodist Hospital in South Sacramento. Construction is expected to take seven years.

