Florida health systems open $152M jointly owned hospital

Two Florida-based health systems have opened their joint $152.7 million hospital in Deltona, Fla., according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Daytona Beach, Fla.-based Halifax Health and Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health Shands jointly own and operate the hospital. Each organization has a 50 percent ownership stake.

The hospital, Halifax Health | UF Health Medical Center of Deltona, has 95 beds and has created 200 nursing, CNA, surgeon and pharmacy jobs, according to the report.



Read the full report here.



