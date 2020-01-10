Valley Baptist Health System opens microhospital

Harlingen, Texas-based Valley Baptist Health System has opened a microhospital in Weslaco, Texas, and plans to open several more in the state, according to Valley Central.

The microhospital houses a 14-bed emergency department, outpatient laboratory and one procedure room.

The microhospital, staffed with nurses, technicians and physicians, aims to bring low-acute emergency care closer to residents in the community.

