Orlando Health acquires orthopedic practice, plans $250M downtown hospital

Orlando (Fla.) Health plans to build a $250 million orthopedic hospital on its downtown campus after acquiring Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic for an undisclosed sum, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

The new hospital, called the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Hospital, will house up to 75 beds. Construction is expected to start this spring, with the hospital slated to open in 2023.

Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic is one of Orlando's largest independent orthopedic practices. With the acquisition, the health system brings in house the expertise of 25 orthopedic physicians who care for 250,000 patients per year.

Under the terms of the deal, Jewett will retain its name at its eight locations but add the Orlando Health brand to its logo. Jewett employees will also become Orlando Health employees.

No layoffs are expected, according to health system officials.



Read the full report here.

