Rutgers to invest $750M in cancer pavilion, renovations

Rutgers Cancer Institute in New Brunswick, N.J., plans to invest $750 million to renovate portions of it and build a pavilion that will consolidate cancer services, according to NJBiz.

The 12-story, 510,000-square-foot pavilion will house 96 inpatient beds, 84 infusion bays and 74 exam rooms and bring key cancer services, including infusion, chemotherapy, radiation, imaging and outpatient care, under one roof.



The institute plans to hire about 500 to 600 people to staff the pavilion.

