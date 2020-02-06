'We want to do it right': Cape Cod Healthcare pumps brakes on $180M expansion

Cape Cod Healthcare has withdrawn two applications for its proposed $180 million expansion at its campus in Hyannis, Mass., according to the Barnstable Patriot. Hospital officials said the withdrawals will give it more time to answer questions the community has about the project.

The hospital has withdrawn its development of regional impact application with the Cape Cod Commission, as well as a site plan review application with the town of Barnstable, Mass.

"It's a procedural withdrawal and will give us more of an opportunity for community engagement for the project and make sure we answer any questions they may have," said Paul Niedzwiecki, vice president of strategy and government affairs at Cape Cod Healthcare. "We want to do it right."

The project includes a six-story, 200,000-square-foot patient care tower to house intensive care space and more hospital beds.

The hospital held a public hearing on the plan in early January. Public reaction was generally favorable, but some community members raised concerns about the building's size and impact on the traffic in the area.

"There is no reason not to take a bit more time and go out and talk to the community and elected officials. We are a community hospital, and we take our role in the community very seriously," Mr. Niedzwiecki told the newspaper.

Mr. Niedzwiecki said he expects the community engagement process to take 60 to 90 days. A new application will be filed if changes are made to the project, according to the report.

