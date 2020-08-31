MarinHealth opens $535M hospital

MarinHealth in Greenbrae, Calif., has opened its $535 million replacement hospital, according to The Sacramento Business Journal.

The new five-story facility, which spans 260,000 square feet, has 114 private patient rooms, three operating rooms, an emergency department and trauma center.

The new building will replace the hospital built in 1952. It also meets California's new seismic safety regulations.

The older hospital's west wing, built in 1986, will remain in use. In total, MarinHealth will have 186 operational beds.

Construction on the facility began five years ago, according to the report.

