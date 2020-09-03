Ballad Health plans 2021 reopening for hospital that has been closed for 7 years

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health plans to reopen a hospital in Virginia that has been closed since October 2013, according to The Roanoke Times.

Health system officials said work has resumed on a $12 million project to reopen Lee County Community Hospital. In March, when the pandemic hit, Ballad Health paused all capital projects.

The Lee County Community Hospital is now slated to open in the summer of 2021.

In 2013, when the rural facility closed, it was owned by Wellmont Health System. The health system has since merged with Mountain State Health Alliance to form Ballad Health.

Ballad Health partnered with the Lee County Hospital Authority to reopen the hospital last year, after a deal with a different partner to reopen the facility fell through.

"Our board last week met and voted to confirm the capital to move forward with our project in Lee County," Ballad CEO Alan Levine told The Roanoke Times. "This is a project we are doing because we want to do it."

