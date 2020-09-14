UPMC Lock Haven closed indefinitely after fire

UPMC Lock Haven (Pa.) remains closed four days after a fire prompted it to evacuate patients and shut down, according to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

The 47-bed hospital evacuated its 14 patients Sept. 10 after a fire erupted in a service tunnel that runs under the roadway and connects the boiler room to the hospital. No injuries were reported and fire crews contained the fire to the tunnel structure outside the hospital.

It is not yet known when services will be restored at the hospital, a spokesperson told the Williamsport Sun-Gazette. The hospital is working with local and state health officials to evaluate the extent of damage to UPMC Lock Haven, the spokesperson said.

The fire broke out as maintenance crews were sealing the tunnel, which is no longer needed. The crew was using a chemical sealant to close off the tunnel, and the sealant had a reaction that started the fire, according to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

Read the full Williamsport Sun-Gazette article here.

