Fire forces evacuation of UPMC hospital

A fire prompted UPMC Lock Haven (Pa.) to evacuate patients Sept. 10.

Fourteen patients were safely evacuated and moved to other UPMC facilities, spokesperson Amber Depew told Becker's Hospital Review. No injuries were reported among patients or staff.

The evacuation occurred due to a fire that broke out below the 47-bed hospital. Smoke was detected in the tunnel below UPMC Lock Haven about 8 p.m. Sept. 10 and an hour later, fire was detected in that same area, said Ms. Depew.

"Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the tunnel structure outside the hospital," she added. "The fire did not affect the residents at UPMC Haven Place, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility adjacent to the hospital."

UPMC Lock Haven remains closed. Ms. Depew said safety personnel are at the hospital, and UPMC officials are working to restore services. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

