7 hospital, health system construction projects worth $500M+

Seven hospitals and health systems have advanced, completed or begun facility expansions and renovations with price tags of $500 million or more since Aug. 1.

1. Jefferson Health plans $762M specialty pavilion

Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, both based in Philadelphia, plan to build a 19-story specialty pavilion with a price tag of $762 million.

2. McLaren to spend $600M on Lansing health campus

After increasing its investment by $150 million, Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care said it will spend $600 million on its new health campus in the state's capital of Lansing.

3. MarinHealth opens $535M hospital

MarinHealth in Greenbrae, Calif., has opened its $535 million replacement hospital.

4. St. Louis University Hospital opens $550M facility

SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital opened its $550 million facility to patients Aug. 30.

5. Trustees approve OSU's $1.79B hospital

Ohio State University's board of trustees unanimously approved its new $1.79 billion inpatient hospital in Columbus.

6. MetroHealth's $1B campus transformation: 4 things to know

Cleveland-based MetroHealth topped off the new hospital tower on its 52-acre campus Aug. 3. The tower is part of a nearly $1 billion campus transformation plan.

7. Indiana University Health to build $1.6B hospital

Indiana University Health plans to build a $1.6 billion hospital in downtown Indianapolis, the organization announced Aug. 5.

