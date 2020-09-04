McLaren Healthcare boosts funding by $150M for Lansing health campus

After increasing its investment by $150 million, Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care said it will spend $600 million on its new health campus in the state's capital, according to The Lansing State Journal.

The campus in Lansing, Mich., will house the 262-bed McLaren Orthopedic Hospital, a cancer center, a medical services building and space for educational opportunities and medical research.

The health system said the additional $150 million will be used to build larger patient rooms, establish an urgent care center for oncology, add two shell spaces on the hospital for future expansion and increase the size of the cancer institute planned for the site.

Construction of the campus began in 2018.



