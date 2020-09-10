Jefferson Health plans $762M specialty pavilion

Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health plan to build a 19-story specialty pavilion in Philadelphia with a price tag of $762 million.

The specialty pavilion will centralize an array of Jefferson Health's clinical services into one location. In particular, Jefferson Health plans to vacate more than 177,000-square-feet of space in 10 buildings that will be repurposed, consolidated or sold.

The 462,000-square-foot Specialty Care Pavilion will have more than 300 exam rooms, 58 infusion chairs, 10 operating rooms and six endoscopy rooms.

The building will house Jefferson Health's cancer center, digestive health institute, transplant institute, respiratory services as well as cardiology, rheumatology and urology services.

Construction is slated to start later this fall and the building is expected to open in 2024.

"This spectacular new center is our bridge to the future, where we'll create the nation's first model of health assurance," said Stephen Klasko, MD, president of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health.

Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health are both located in Philadelphia.

