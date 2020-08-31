St. Louis University Hospital opens $550M facility

SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital opened its $550 million facility to patients Aug. 30, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

About 200 patients were transferred this weekend from the old inpatient building to the new facility, the Grand New SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital.

The 600,000-square-foot replacement for the original St. Louis University Hospital has 10 floors, 316 private patient rooms, an emergency department, intensive care unit and space for short-term stays and observation.

Plans for the old building, which is connected via skywalks, have not been determined, but hospital officials said it will not be demolished.

