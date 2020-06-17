Arkansas hospital's ED flooded, evacuated; patient charged with criminal mischief

Baptist Health-North Little Rock (Ark.) evacuated its flooded emergency department early June 14 after a patient broke a sprinkler head in the department's bathroom, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

ED operations were disrupted from about 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., during which time patients were moved to other areas of the hospital for treatment, a Baptist Health spokesperson told the publication.

Bail was set at $5,000 for the 33-year-old male patient arrested on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief in the incident. He remained jailed as of June 15.

Although the ED, waiting room and surrounding areas were flooded, no significant damage was sustained, the spokesperson told the Democrat-Gazette.

