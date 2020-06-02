Kettering Health closes operating rooms at Ohio hospital

Kettering Health Network has permanently closed the operating rooms at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Ohio, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Like other hospitals across the nation, Kettering suspended elective procedures in March to save capacity and supplies for COVID-19 patients. While many hospitals are now resuming procedures, Kettering decided to permanently close the ORs at Greene Memorial Hospital, according to the report.

Greene Memorial Hospital needed about $17 million in capital improvements over the next three years to maintain services, and a decline in revenue and patient volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic has created more financial challenges, according to the report.

Shutting down the ORs will affect 122 workers. Kettering has helped 76 of those workers secure jobs at other facilities in its network, a spokesperson told the Dayton Daily News.

Since 2009, Greene Memorial Hospital has closed its maternity unit, ceased inpatient psychiatric and rehabilitation services, closed its intensive care unit and let its trauma III designation expire, according to the report.

More articles on patient flow:

New York hospital closes emergency department

Northwell opens ventilator recovery units at 2 hospitals

LA Surge Hospital to close in June

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.