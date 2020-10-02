South Carolina hospital buys land for expansion

The board of Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center agreed to buy a 6.5-acre plot of land for an expansion, according to The Times and Democrat.

The land, located in St. Matthews, S.C., will cost $180,000.

The medical center said it would likely construct a building on the land that houses a physician's practice, among other healthcare services.

