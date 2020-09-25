University Health System to buy land in San Antonio for new hospital

San Antonio-based University Health System plans to purchase an 80-acre parcel of land to build a second hospital, according to The Midland Reporter-Telegram.

The health system's board agreed to spend $13.4 million to purchase the land in San Antonio, and the system plans to close on the purchase soon, according to the Reporter-Telegram.

George Hernandez, University Health System president and CEO, told the publication that the acquisition of the land will set a "foundation for future growth."



The health system hasn't set a timeline for design work or construction of the hospital, according to the report.

A zoning commission must approve a rezoning request for the parcel which would allow University Health System to build an acute care hospital with a helicopter landing pad. A vote is expected Oct. 6.



Read the full report here.

