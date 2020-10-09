14 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last month:

1. Ascension St. Vincent's files site plan for 56-bed Florida hospital

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent's filed site plans Oct. 7 for its previously announced $115 million hospital in St. Johns County in Florida.

2. AdventHealth to open 85-bed Kansas hospital in 2021

AdventHealth plans to open an 85-bed hospital in Overland Park, Kan., in late 2021.

3. CaroMont breaks ground on critical care tower, plans $196M hospital

Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health broke ground this week on a $90 million critical care tower, part of a larger investment that includes plans to build a $196 million hospital in Belmont, N.C.

4. Atrium Health breaks ground on Charlotte rehab hospital

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health broke ground on a replacement facility for its 150-bed rehabilitation hospital in Charlotte.

5. Bryan Health breaks ground on replacement hospital

Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health broke ground Sept. 28 on a replacement facility for Merrick Medical Center in Central City, Neb.

6. Rush University Medical Center seeks to add 84-bed specialty hospital

Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center plans to build an 84-bed hospital for critical illness recovery and inpatient rehabilitation on its Near West Side Chicago campus.

7. University Health System to buy land in San Antonio for new hospital

San Antonio-based University Health System plans to purchase an 80-acre parcel of land to build a second hospital.

8. Franciscan Health breaks ground on $200M Indiana hospital

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health broke ground Sept. 24 on a $200 million hospital in Crown Point, Ind.

9. ProMedica opens 58-bed Michigan hospital

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica opened its 58-bed hospital in Adrian, Mich., to patients Sept. 24.

10. Allegheny Health Network unveils neighborhood hospital

Allegheny Health Network unveiled its new neighborhood hospital in Pennsylvania's Harmar Township Sept. 23. The hospital is the fourth of its kind for the Pittsburgh-based system.

11. DC Council OKs $450M hospital after settling ethics issue

The D.C. Council approved an agreement to build a $450 million academic teaching hospital to replace Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. The 600,000-square-foot hospital will have 225 beds and could open as soon as 2026. The facility is set to be managed by Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare.

12. St. Luke's Pennsylvania hospital on track for 2022 opening

Despite a 60-day construction delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Luke's University Health Network's new hospital in Carbon County is on track to open in 2022.

13. UNC Rex to open $170M hospital in fall 2021

Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Rex Healthcare plans to open its hospital in Holly Springs, N.C., in September 2021.

14. Arizona health system to open 51-bed hospital in 2021

Tucson, Ariz.-based Northwest Healthcare plans to open its new 51-bed hospital in 2021.

