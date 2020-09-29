Atrium Health breaks ground on Charlotte rehab hospital

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health broke ground on a replacement facility for its 150-bed rehabilitation hospital in Charlotte, according to the Commercial Property Executive.

The new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation Hospital will span 150,000 square feet, have 70 private patient rooms, an outpatient clinic and a center for independent living.

The facility is slated to open in 2022.

