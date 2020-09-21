UNC Rex to open $170M hospital in fall 2021

Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Rex Healthcare plans to open its hospital in Holly Springs, N.C., in September 2021, according to the Triangle Business Journal.

The 242,000-square-foot hospital will house 50 beds, including seven beds for labor and delivery services and six intensive care unit beds. It will also have three operating rooms and one procedure room and offer emergency, radiology, pharmacy and laboratory services.

The price tag to build and equip the hospital is estimated to be $170 million.

Construction began on the Holly Springs Hospital in April 2019.

