St. Luke's Pennsylvania hospital on track for 2022 opening

Despite a 60-day construction delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Luke's University Health Network's new hospital in Carbon County is on track to open in 2022, according to local news station BRC 13.

The three-story, 80-bed facility will be in Pennsylvania's Franklin Township an dhouse an emergency department, new cancer facility and women's health center. It also will offer a variety of specialty services.

St. Luke's University Health Network is in Bethlehem, Pa.

