AdventHealth to open 85-bed Kansas hospital in 2021

AdventHealth plans to open an 85-bed hospital in Overland Park, Kan. in late 2021, according to the Kansas City Business Journal.

The 193,000-square-foot AdventHealth South Overland Park will house a birth center and intensive care unit. It will also offer surgical services and heart care.

Construction on the facility began in 2019. When the hospital opens, it is expected to staff 200 full-time workers.

The Overland Park location already has an emergency department, women's imaging center and medical office building.

