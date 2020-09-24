Allegheny Health Network unveils neighborhood hospital

Allegheny Health Network unveiled its new neighborhood hospital in Pennsylvania's Harmar Township Sept. 23. The hospital is the fourth of its kind for the Pittsburgh-based system.

Allegheny Health Network Harmar, a 25,000-square-foot facility, will have a full-service emergency department and 10-bed inpatient unit.

The hospital is expected to officially open in the coming weeks, pending licensing by Pennsylvania regulators.

The hospital was built in partnership with Emerus, the country's largest operator of neighborhood hospitals.

Allegheny Health Network also operates three other neighborhood hospitals in Pennsylvania towns of Hempfield Township, McCandless Township and Brentwood.

"We look forward to delivering the same exceptional healthcare experience to residents of the Allegheny Valley region that we are already providing at our Hempfield, McCandless and Brentwood neighborhood hospital locations," said Cynthia Hundorfean, Allegheny Health Network president and CEO.

