Bryan Health breaks ground on replacement hospital

Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health broke ground Sept. 28 on a replacement facility for Merrick Medical Center in Central City, Neb., according to Nebraska TV.

The new facility will be 50,000 square feet and is expected to cost $27 million.

Bryan Health said the Merrick Medical Center, built in 1959, is becoming increasingly harder to manage as it has become outdated.

Construction of the facility is slated to end in 2022. Hospital officials said it is up to the county to decide what to do with the old hospital building.

More articles on capital projects:

6 hospitals that had flooding, fire, wind damage this year

University Health System to buy land in San Antonio for new hospital

16 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.