Rush University Medical Center seeks to add 84-bed specialty hospital

Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center plans to build an 84-bed hospital for critical illness recovery and inpatient rehabilitation on its Near West Side Chicago campus.

The new hospital, which still needs regulatory approval, is part of a joint venture with Mechanicsberg, Pa.-based Select Medical Corp.

The new hospital will be named Rush Specialty Hospital and will have 30 beds dedicated to critical illness recovery and 54 for inpatient rehabilitation. It is slated to open in 2022.

Under the agreement, Select Medical would rebrand and manage 63 physical therapy centers throughout the greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana region. The physical therapy centers will be rebranded as Rush Physical Therapy.

"In a post-COVID-19 world, post-acute services will be even more important, and as a national standard-bearer of quality and safety, Rush was looking for a strategic partner that would complement the excellent care our patients and their families have come to expect," said Ranga Krishnan, MD, CEO of Rush.

Select Medical would be the majority owner and managing partner of the new hospital and physical therapy centers, according to a news release.

More articles on capital projects:

Contract dispute delays opening of $1.4B Army hospital another 6 months

7 hospital, health system construction projects worth $500M+

6 hospitals that had flooding, fire, wind damage this year

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.