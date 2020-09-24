Franciscan Health breaks ground on $200M Indiana hospital

Mishwanka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health broke ground Sept. 24 on a $200 million hospital in Crown Point, Ind., according to Inside Indiana Business.

The hospital will replace the aging Franciscan Health Crown Point when it opens in late 2023.



Franciscan said the existing hospital will remain in use but did not say how it would be used.

