CaroMont breaks ground on critical care tower, plans $196M hospital

Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health broke ground this week on a $90 million critical care tower, part of a larger investment that includes plans to build a $196 million hospital in Belmont, N.C., according to The Charlotte Business Journal.

The critical care tower will be 146,000 square feet and four stories. Each floor will have 26 private intensive care rooms. It is set to open in 2023.

The critical care tower is part of a larger five year, $350 million investment into Gaston County that includes a new hospital and medical offices.

The new hospital, which is slated to begin construction next April, will have 66 beds, an emergency department, operating rooms, a labor and delivery suite and imaging services. It will be at Belmont Abbey College, which the health system plans to partner with to add healthcare courses.

CaroMont also opened a new urgent care location and primary care clinic as part of the investment.

