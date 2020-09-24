ProMedica opens 58-bed Michigan hospital

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica opened its 58-bed hospital in Adrian, Mich., to patients Sept. 24.

The 205,000-square-foot, three-story Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital has an emergency center, cardiac rehabilitation space and sleep lab.

The facility has 40 medical-surgical beds, 10 critical care unit beds and eight labor and delivery beds.

In May, the hospital announced a short delay to its opening to add safety features, such as negative pressure rooms and plexiglass.

More articles on capital projects:

Contract dispute delays opening of $1.4B Army hospital another 6 months

Arizona health system to open 51-bed hospital in 2021

7 hospital, health system construction projects worth $500M+

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.