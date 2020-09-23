DC Council OKs $450M hospital after settling ethics issue

The D.C. Council approved an agreement to build a $450 million academic teaching hospital to replace Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C., according to the Washington Business Journal.

The 600,000-square-foot hospital will have 225 beds and could open as soon as 2026.

The facility is set to be managed by Gaithersberg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare.

Under the deal approved by the D.C. Council, Howard University will receive $276.6 million in public financing. This will come mainly in the form of a tax abatement.

The deal was threatened to be upended after a former Washington official discussed taking a job with Howard University after negotiating the tax breaks and public funding for the new hospital. The decision to meet with the university about a job raised conflict-of-interest questions.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser requested an ethics board review of Rashad Young's conduct, according to the Business Journal. The ethics board found that Mr. Young committed "inadvertent" violations, but he didn't act improperly during the hospital negotiations. He will pay a $2,500 fine to settle the ethics snafu.

