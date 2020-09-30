Detroit Medical Center abandons plan to build sports medicine center

Detroit Medical Center has abandoned plans to build a $65 million sports medicine facility in Detroit, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The medical center said its decision was made after a reevaluation prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our decision allows us to reallocate resources appropriately in this changing environment," Detroit Medical Center told the Free Press.

The DMC Sports Medicine Clinic, announced in 2018, was expected to be a 127,000-square-foot center to care for professional and amateur athletes. It was expected to include a rehab pool, mobile MRI machine, golf simulator, basketball court and 40-yard track.

