Pandemic delays building of Cleveland Clinic hospital in Mentor

Cleveland Clinic is delaying construction of a hospital in Mentor, Ohio, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The News Herald.

Cleveland Clinic CEO Tom Mihaljevic, MD, announced plans for the new hospital during his state of the clinic address in late February. Construction was slated to begin this year and wrap up next year, but financial pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic is delaying the project, he said.

"Due to the financial effects of COVID-19 and to preserve resources needed to support patient care, as well as our caregivers and our community, we have delayed some planned capital spending projects," Kate McLain, a Cleveland Clinic spokesperson, told The News-Herald. "This includes delaying plans for Mentor Hospital this year."

But Ms. McLain said that the system looks forward to resuming its expansion plan in Mentor, but did not have a timeline for that resumption.

Read the full report here.

More articles on capital projects:

6 hospitals that had flooding, fire, wind damage this year

University Health System to buy land in San Antonio for new hospital

16 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.