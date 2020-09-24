16 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Sixteen hospitals or health systems announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last three weeks:

1. Franciscan Health breaks ground on $200M Indiana hospital

Mishwanka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health broke ground Sept. 24 on a $200 million hospital in Crown Point, Ind.

2. ProMedica opens 58-bed Michigan hospital

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica opened its 58-bed hospital in Adrian, Mich., to patients Sept. 24.

3. Allegheny Health Network unveils neighborhood hospital

Allegheny Health Network unveiled its new neighborhood hospital in Pennsylvania's Harmar Township Sept. 23. The hospital is the fourth of its kind for the Pittsburgh-based system.

4. DC Council OKs $450M hospital after settling ethics issue

The District of Columbia Council approved an agreement to build a $450 million academic teaching hospital to replace Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

5. AdventHealth buys church, plans to redevelop site into care pavilion

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has purchased a church in Tampa, Fla., and plans to turn it into a care pavilion.

6. St. Luke's Pennsylvania hospital on track for 2022 opening

Despite a 60-day construction delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Luke's University Health Network's new hospital in Carbon County is on track to open in 2022.

7. UNC Rex to open $170M hospital in fall 2021

Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Rex Healthcare plans to open its hospital in Holly Springs, N.C., in September 2021.

8. Tampa hospital opens $126M tower

St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Fla., has opened its $126 million expansion that includes a six-story tower and new entryway.

9. Northwestern plans outpatient center in Chicago neighborhood slated to lose hospital

Northwestern Medicine, a 10-hospital system in Chicago, plans to build an outpatient care center in a South Side neighborhood that is slated to lose its 170-year-old inpatient hospital next year.

10. Jefferson Health plans $762M specialty pavilion

Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health plan to build a 19-story specialty pavilion in Philadelphia with a price tag of $762 million.

11. Plan to replace shuttered Missouri hospital wins approval

A project to build a 49-bed hospital to replace the shuttered Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett, Mo., was approved Sept. 14.

12. Arizona health system to open 51-bed hospital in 2021

Tucson, Ariz.-based Northwest Healthcare plans to open its new 51-bed hospital in 2021.

13. Construction of $357M Texas psychiatric hospital begins

Construction began this week on a $357 million replacement facility for the San Antonio State Hospital.

14. UT Health San Antonio to build $400M+ hospital

University of Texas Health San Antonio plans to build a 144-bed specialty and research hospital.

15. Conway Medical Center plans new 50-bed hospital

Conway (S.C.) Medical Center plans to build a hospital in South Carolina's Carolina Forest area, the organization announced Sept. 8.

16. Tidelands Health plans new hospital in South Carolina

Tidelands Health plans to build a hospital in South Carolina's Horry County, the Georgetown, S.C.-based organization said Sept. 8.

More articles on capital projects:

Contract dispute delays opening of $1.4B Army hospital another 6 months

7 hospital, health system construction projects worth $500M+

6 hospitals that had flooding, fire, wind damage this year



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.