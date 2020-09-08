Conway Medical Center plans new 50-bed hospital

Conway (S.C.) Medical Center plans to build a hospital in South Carolina's Carolina Forest area, the organization announced Sept. 8.

The hospital would have 50 beds, including eight labor and delivery rooms and six intensive care unit beds. In addition, the hospital would have three operating rooms and a six-bay infusion center.

When the new hospital is built, Conway Medical Center's main hospital campus will be downsized by 50 beds, according to the news release.

Carolina Forest is located between Conway and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

"Better access to care is crucial for our rapidly growing communities, so we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our award-winning care and service to Carolina Forest," said Bret Barr, president and CEO of Conway Medical Center.

